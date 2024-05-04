Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 22.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 22.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 20.13% to Rs 12726.55 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 22.41% to Rs 563.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 460.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.13% to Rs 12726.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10594.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.63% to Rs 2536.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2378.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 50788.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42839.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12726.5510594.11 20 50788.8342839.56 19 OPM %7.417.28 -8.088.49 - PBDT968.09789.05 23 4192.093698.96 13 PBT763.20624.97 22 3461.333060.09 13 NP563.25460.13 22 2536.172378.51 7

First Published: May 04 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

