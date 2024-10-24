Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 28.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.93% to Rs 1612.79 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 28.90% to Rs 233.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 327.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.93% to Rs 1612.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1391.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1612.791391.14 16 OPM %47.8758.63 -PBDT310.29436.44 -29 PBT310.29436.44 -29 NP233.03327.74 -29
