Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 28.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 15.93% to Rs 1612.79 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 28.90% to Rs 233.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 327.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.93% to Rs 1612.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1391.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1612.791391.14 16 OPM %47.8758.63 -PBDT310.29436.44 -29 PBT310.29436.44 -29 NP233.03327.74 -29

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

