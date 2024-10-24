Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 28.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.93% to Rs 1612.79 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 28.90% to Rs 233.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 327.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.93% to Rs 1612.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1391.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1612.791391.1447.8758.63310.29436.44310.29436.44233.03327.74

