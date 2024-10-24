Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 16.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.04% to Rs 1609.21 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 16.17% to Rs 395.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 340.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 1609.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1462.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1609.211462.3830.9132.97572.18502.09530.45457.81395.05340.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News