Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 12.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 12.23% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 59.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.59.3950.7219.3620.0311.3310.268.988.026.705.97

