Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 12.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 59.39 croreNet profit of Menon Bearings rose 12.23% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 59.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales59.3950.72 17 OPM %19.3620.03 -PBDT11.3310.26 10 PBT8.988.02 12 NP6.705.97 12
