Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UK Pound Off Three-Month High Against Dollar

UK Pound Off Three-Month High Against Dollar

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The British pound is seen weakening from a near three-month high as the US Dollar rebounded after the latest interest rate projections from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers in the June monetary policy meeting showed that there will be only one rate cut this year, against three anticipated in March. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenbacks value against six major currencies, recovered to 104.41, up 0.19% on the day after falling briefly below 104 mark yesterday amid cooling inflation data from US. The UK currency came off three month high and fell below its psychological $1.28 mark. Currently, the GBPUSD pair is quoting at $1.2780, down 0.27% on the day. Investors will now shift focus to the BoEs interest rate policy, which is scheduled for later this month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UK Pound Holds Near One-Month High Against Dollar; GBPINR Stays Firmly Above 105 Mark

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

British Pound Subdued On Rising UK Unemployment

UK Pound Losing Ground Below $1.26 Mark; FOMC Eyed For Further Cues

Sebi to auction 19 properties of KBCL India to recover investors' money

HDFC Life jumps on welcoming IRDAI's life insurance reforms

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances announces resignation of Rangarajan Sriram as MD

Reserve Money Climbs 0.8% On Week: RBI

Sanofi India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story