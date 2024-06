With effect from 14 June 2024

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances announced the resignation of Rangarajan Sriram as the Managing Director, and as a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, effective from the close of business hours of 14 June 2024. To ensure a seamless transition, he shall continue to be an employee till 07 August 2024.

