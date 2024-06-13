Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve Money Climbs 0.8% On Week: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.5% on the week to stand at Rs 35.87 lakh crore as on June 7, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money added 0.8% on the week to Rs 47.12 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.2% on a year ago basis compared to 5.3% gain at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 2.2% so far while the reserve money has climbed 1.7%.

