Sanofi India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd and Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2024.

Sanofi India Ltd tumbled 35.10% to Rs 6513.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1863 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd lost 4.43% to Rs 1398.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12258 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd crashed 3.36% to Rs 1284.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32225 shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd pared 3.15% to Rs 1848. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20761 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd shed 3.00% to Rs 544.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14493 shares in the past one month.

