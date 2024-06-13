Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sanofi India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd and Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2024.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd and Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sanofi India Ltd tumbled 35.10% to Rs 6513.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1863 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd lost 4.43% to Rs 1398.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12258 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd crashed 3.36% to Rs 1284.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32225 shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd pared 3.15% to Rs 1848. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20761 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd shed 3.00% to Rs 544.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14493 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Barometers erase early losses; PSU bank shares in demand

Gravita expands capacity of its recycling unit in Tanzania

AAVAS Fin soars after recording disbursements of Rs 18.9 bn in Q4

Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 1.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the March 2024 quarter

CAMSRep launches insurance portfolio management platform - Bima Central

JK Tyre &amp; Industries receives upgrade in LT ratings for bank facilities

FMCG stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks edge lower

Telecom shares slide

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story