Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 49.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.68% to Rs 42.07 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 49.43% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.68% to Rs 42.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.42.0745.0819.4431.688.9715.447.7314.265.2910.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News