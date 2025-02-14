Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 49.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.68% to Rs 42.07 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 49.43% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.68% to Rs 42.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales42.0745.08 -7 OPM %19.4431.68 -PBDT8.9715.44 -42 PBT7.7314.26 -46 NP5.2910.46 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content