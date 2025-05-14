Unichem Laboratories gets EIR from USFDA for Pithampur facility

Unichem Laboratories said that the United States food and drug administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the company's Pithampur API facility in Madhya Pradesh from 24th February 2025 to 28th February 2025.

The USFDA has classified the inspection as voluntary action initiated (VAI) and it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR).

Unichem Laboratories is engaged in manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 21% to Rs 57.85 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 73.22 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 14.5% year on year to Rs 533.09 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories rose 0.16% to Rs 576.75 on the BSE.

