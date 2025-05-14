Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HBL Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 117.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.10 lakh shares

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 May 2025.

HBL Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 117.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.75% to Rs.555.95. Volumes stood at 6.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 4.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38563 shares. The stock dropped 5.10% to Rs.1,614.80. Volumes stood at 87574 shares in the last session.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd registered volume of 177.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.80% to Rs.1,731.60. Volumes stood at 32.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 17.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.66% to Rs.766.60. Volumes stood at 3.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 7.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.51% to Rs.2,139.00. Volumes stood at 5.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's wholesale price inflation eases further to 0.85% in April

Nifty above 24,600 level; IT shares in demand

Board of Apar Industries appoints director

Board of Rites appoints director

Board of Aditya Birla Real Estate approves sale of machines of textile plant at Bharuch

First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story