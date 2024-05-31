Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unifinz Capital India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Unifinz Capital India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 233.46% to Rs 8.97 crore

Net Loss of Unifinz Capital India reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 233.46% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 225.68% to Rs 29.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.972.69 233 29.809.15 226 OPM %10.81-14.87 -9.7011.26 - PBDT-0.34-0.69 51 -0.98-0.28 -250 PBT-0.54-0.88 39 -1.74-0.84 -107 NP-0.24-0.56 57 -1.14-0.55 -107

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

