Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 77.77 points or 0.3% at 25874.85 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.03%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.57%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.32%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.15%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 4.06%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.74%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.49%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 164.16 or 0.3% at 54625.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 83.88 points or 0.53% at 15857.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 64.2 points or 0.27% at 23580.69921875.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 327.42 points or 0.42% at 77920.71.

On BSE,1280 shares were trading in green, 1732 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News