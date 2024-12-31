Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, other details

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO allotment status can be checked on NSE as well as its official register's website Skyline Financial Services

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:22 AM IST
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO allotment status: Post the closure of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers initial public offering (IPO), the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised today, December 31, 2024. The SME public issue opened for subscription on Thursday, December 26, 2024, and concluded on Monday, December 30, 2024.
 
The Rs 44.80 crore IPO was an entire fresh issue of 3,20,00,000 shares. The price band for the Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO was fixed at Rs 13 to Rs 14 per share. Anya Polytech IPO was oversubscribed nearly 439 times on the final day of subscription.  Also Read: Unimech Aerospace Listing
 
After the finalisation of allotment, investors can check their status by visiting the official website of the NSE, or, Skyline Financial Services. Alternatively, the following direct links can be used to access allotment details:
 
Check IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO grey market premium (GMP), likely listing price 

Shares of  Anya Polytech are trading at Rs 21 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 7 or 50 per cent over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 14. Anya Polytech & Fertilizers shares will likely debut on the NSE SME on Thursday, January 2, 2025.
 
Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to list at around Rs 21, offering a return of 50 per cent over the issue’s upper price band. However, it’s important to note that grey market premiums are speculative and may not accurately predict listing performance.  

About Anya Polytech & Fertilizers
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited is engaged in the business of Fertilizers and bags manufacturing and also provides environmental solutions. The company manufactures high-quality high density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) bags and zinc sulphate fertilisers.
First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

