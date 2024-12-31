Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, other details

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO allotment status: Post the closure of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers initial public offering (IPO), the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised today, December 31, 2024. The SME public issue opened for subscription on Thursday, December 26, 2024, and concluded on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Also Read: Unimech Aerospace Listing The Rs 44.80 crore IPO was an entire fresh issue of 3,20,00,000 shares. The price band for the Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO was fixed at Rs 13 to Rs 14 per share. Anya Polytech IPO was oversubscribed nearly 439 times on the final day of subscription.

After the finalisation of allotment, investors can check their status by visiting the official website of the NSE, or, Skyline Financial Services. Alternatively, the following direct links can be used to access allotment details:

Check IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO grey market premium (GMP), likely listing price

Shares of Anya Polytech are trading at Rs 21 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 7 or 50 per cent over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 14. Anya Polytech & Fertilizers shares will likely debut on the NSE SME on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

About Anya Polytech & Fertilizers

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited is engaged in the business of Fertilizers and bags manufacturing and also provides environmental solutions. The company manufactures high-quality high density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) bags and zinc sulphate fertilisers.