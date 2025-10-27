Unimech Aerospace gains after bagging Rs 35-cr overseas order

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing rose 1.21% to Rs 1,050.50 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 35 crore from an overseas customer.

According to the companys exchange filing, the order entails the manufacture and supply of ground support equipment for the aerospace segment.

The total order value is Rs 35 crore and the project is scheduled for execution over a period of 5 to 12 months.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.