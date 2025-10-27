Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unimech Aerospace gains after bagging Rs 35-cr overseas order

Unimech Aerospace gains after bagging Rs 35-cr overseas order

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing rose 1.21% to Rs 1,050.50 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 35 crore from an overseas customer.

According to the companys exchange filing, the order entails the manufacture and supply of ground support equipment for the aerospace segment.

The total order value is Rs 35 crore and the project is scheduled for execution over a period of 5 to 12 months.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is a precision engineering company engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of critical parts and components, including aero tooling, ground support equipment, electro-mechanical sub-assemblies, and related products. Its offerings cater to the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 7.3% to Rs 19.12 crore despite of 6.4% jump in net sales to Rs 62.99 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

