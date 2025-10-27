Pace Digitek drops after Q2 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 55 cr

Pace Digitek declined 4.49% to Rs 218 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 2.88% to Rs 54.69 crore in Q2FY26 compared with Rs 56.31 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations tumbled 46.28% QoQ to Rs 367.07 crore in Q2 September 2025.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue jumped 10.26% and 7.28% respectively in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 11.42% to Rs 73.87 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 66.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses increased 2.43% to Rs 298.83 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 291.73 crore in Q2 FY25. In Q2 FY26, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 39.65 crore (down 68.7% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 19.75 crore (up 26.2% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 9.75 crore (down 78.42% YoY).

Shares of Pace Digitek entered into the bourses on 6 October 2025. The counter listed at Rs 226.85, exhibiting a premium of 3.58% to the issue price of Rs 219. The IPO was subscribed 1.59 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 208 and 219 per share. Pace Digitek (PDL) is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider offering manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and operation & maintenance (O&M) services for telecom towers and optical fibre networks. The company operates across the telecommunications, energy, and ICT sectors, with a presence in India, Myanmar and Africa.