Garuda Construction clocks PAT of Rs 27.12 crore in Q2

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Garuda Construction and Engineering has reported 2.7x jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.12 crore on 2.5 times increase in revenue from operations to Rs 116.49 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 82.16 crore, up 144.4% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 36.27 crore, up by 164.9% from Rs 13.69 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue are lower by 3.1% and 6.9%, respectively.

Garuda Construction and Engineering specialises in turnkey EPC solutions and has expertise in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

The scrip fell 2.89% to currently trade at Rs 211.55 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

