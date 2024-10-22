Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.60% to Rs 8.13 croreNet profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services rose 36.36% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.136.04 35 OPM %55.4754.80 -PBDT4.493.29 36 PBT4.383.20 37 NP3.302.42 36
