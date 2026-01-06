Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 924.45, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.63% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 1.19% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 924.45, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 26163.7. The Sensex is at 85033.17, down 0.48%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has slipped around 0.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22743.4, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.58 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 931.45, up 0.62% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is down 7.63% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 1.19% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.