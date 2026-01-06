SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2101.7, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.22% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 19.23% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2101.7, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 26163.7. The Sensex is at 85033.17, down 0.48%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 4.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27851.45, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.12 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2109.5, up 1.21% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 42.22% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 19.23% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.