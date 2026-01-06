REC Ltd up for fifth session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 383, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.7% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.23% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 383, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 26163.7. The Sensex is at 85033.17, down 0.48%. REC Ltd has risen around 11.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27851.45, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.2 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 383.85, up 0.59% on the day. REC Ltd is down 25.7% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.23% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.