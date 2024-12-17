Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews left wing extremism situation in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in Raipur last evening to assess the ongoing situation of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Chhattisgarh. During the meeting, the Home Minister emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among all forces and agencies to achieve the complete elimination of LWE by March 2026.

Highlighting the progress made, Shah stated that Naxal outfits have faced their most significant setbacks over the past year due to intensified operations by security forces. He described these achievements as a "huge success," acknowledging the relentless efforts of the forces on the ground.

However, the Home Minister underscored that significant work remains to be done to eradicate Naxalism entirely within the targeted timeline. He reiterated the crucial role that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will play in this mission going forward.

On the second day of his two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, Shah visited the Gundam forward operating base in the Bijapur district. There, he reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces and interacted with personnel stationed in the region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News