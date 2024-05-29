Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 34.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Grauer &amp; Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 34.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 333.12 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 34.42% to Rs 29.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 333.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.50% to Rs 146.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 1068.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 981.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales333.12327.18 2 1068.90981.82 9 OPM %11.799.17 -17.8215.82 - PBDT44.5834.46 29 217.34172.50 26 PBT39.2029.79 32 196.22152.69 29 NP29.1721.70 34 146.28112.96 29

