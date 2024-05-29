Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 333.12 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 34.42% to Rs 29.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 333.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.50% to Rs 146.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 1068.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 981.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
