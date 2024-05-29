Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit declines 55.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.83% to Rs 152.00 crore

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack declined 55.10% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.83% to Rs 152.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.56% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 494.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 474.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

152.00109.49494.68474.425.475.643.994.467.407.6214.3713.423.694.821.522.153.267.260.813.61

