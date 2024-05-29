Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit declines 55.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit declines 55.10% in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales rise 38.83% to Rs 152.00 crore

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack declined 55.10% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.83% to Rs 152.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.56% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 494.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 474.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales152.00109.49 39 494.68474.42 4 OPM %5.475.64 -3.994.46 - PBDT7.407.62 -3 14.3713.42 7 PBT3.694.82 -23 1.522.15 -29 NP3.267.26 -55 0.813.61 -78

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

