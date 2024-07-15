Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GE Power India Ltd, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2024.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd lost 11.48% to Rs 540.65 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 80580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5236 shares in the past one month.

GE Power India Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 514.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd crashed 7.42% to Rs 100.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84806 shares in the past one month.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd dropped 7.06% to Rs 24.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18983 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd pared 6.68% to Rs 6.71. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4859 shares in the past one month.

