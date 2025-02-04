United Breweries Ltd Falls 2.01%

United Breweries Ltd has added 0.87% over last one month compared to 1.66% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.06% drop in the SENSEX

United Breweries Ltd lost 2.01% today to trade at Rs 2146.6. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.23% to quote at 20767.87. The index is down 1.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Flair Writing Industries Ltd decreased 1.98% and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd lost 1.76% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 5.22 % over last one year compared to the 8.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

United Breweries Ltd has added 0.87% over last one month compared to 1.66% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.06% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 369 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6320 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2299.4 on 03 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1645.8 on 28 Feb 2024.

