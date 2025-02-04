Vedanta Ltd Spurts 3.84%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.89%

Vedanta Ltd has lost 4.38% over last one month compared to 3.8% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.06% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 3.84% today to trade at Rs 437.85. The BSE Metal index is up 1.89% to quote at 28103.99. The index is down 3.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 3.72% and Jindal Stainless Ltd added 3.38% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 1.83 % over last one year compared to the 8.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 4.38% over last one month compared to 3.8% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.06% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 53956 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.98 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 527 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 249.75 on 13 Mar 2024.

