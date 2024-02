United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 50.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 23.60 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 50.70% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 23.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23.6020.0019.3215.656.384.775.513.764.282.84

