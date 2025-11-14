United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit rises 52.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 185.22 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 52.42% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 185.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 158.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.185.22158.696.847.2713.749.7810.346.627.564.96

