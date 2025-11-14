Inox Wind consolidated net profit rises 257.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.68% to Rs 1119.18 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind rose 257.28% to Rs 91.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.68% to Rs 1119.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 733.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1119.18733.0120.3522.66220.20132.92169.4087.8691.7525.68

