Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit declines 26.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 20.57 crore

Net profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers declined 26.98% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.5719.5173.7579.7515.3519.5815.2619.4911.0715.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News