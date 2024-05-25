Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 134.44% in the March 2024 quarter

United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 134.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.20% to Rs 2783.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 134.44% to Rs 241.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 2783.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2502.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.91% to Rs 1408.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1136.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 11321.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10611.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2783.002502.80 11 11321.0010611.60 7 OPM %12.009.39 -17.6713.34 - PBDT416.00217.10 92 2149.001384.70 55 PBT343.00148.30 131 1874.001102.20 70 NP241.00102.80 134 1408.001136.30 24

