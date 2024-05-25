Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 439.50% to Rs 25.68 crore

Net loss of Shervani Industrial Syndicate reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 439.50% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.55% to Rs 30.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 434.26% to Rs 142.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

25.684.76142.7026.710.310.4220.9513.630.5419.7934.7225.360.2619.5533.7424.43-2.6318.7630.8523.63

