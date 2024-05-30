Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 52.07% to Rs 24.00 crore

Net Loss of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.07% to Rs 24.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 65.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 67.32% to Rs 84.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 259.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.0050.07 -52 84.73259.29 -67 OPM %-21.92-9.59 --36.85-10.86 - PBDT-11.44-17.33 34 -61.26-71.39 14 PBT-12.56-22.76 45 -72.97-96.67 25 NP-6.46-15.44 58 -44.62-65.05 31

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

