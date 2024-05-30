Sales decline 52.07% to Rs 24.00 crore

Net Loss of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.07% to Rs 24.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 65.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 67.32% to Rs 84.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 259.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

24.0050.0784.73259.29-21.92-9.59-36.85-10.86-11.44-17.33-61.26-71.39-12.56-22.76-72.97-96.67-6.46-15.44-44.62-65.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News