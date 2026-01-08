Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Univastu India signs MoU with URBS Systems for data centre projects

Univastu India signs MoU with URBS Systems for data centre projects

Univastu India said it has signed an MoU with Sweden-based URBS Systems AB for strategic collaboration in data center development in Maharashtra.

The MoU covers the development of hyperscale, edge, colocation, and AI/HPC data centers in line with the Maharashtra Data Center Policy, with a focus on energy-efficient and ESG-aligned infrastructure. Under the arrangement, Univastu India will act as the local project developer and EPC partner and will coordinate with government authorities for project execution.

Univastu India is in the construction business.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 50.6% to Rs 4.64 crore on a 14% rise in revenue to Rs 48.34 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Univastu India shed 0.75% to Rs 66.75 on the NSE.

