Sensex slumps 649 pts; media shares decline

The domestic equity indices traded with major losses in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark. media shares extended losses for second consecutive trading session.

At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 649.21 points or 0.76% to 84,311.93. The Nifty 50 index dropped 217.40 points or 0.83% to 25,923.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index tanked 1.76% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.73%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,062 shares rose and 3,058 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index declined 1.08% to 11,159.80. The index fell 3.16% in for the two consecutive trading session. Hindustan Zinc (down 6.16%), Jindal Steel (down 5.5%), Jindal Stainless (down 5.43%), National Aluminium Company (down 5.13%) and Hindustan Copper (down 5.02%), NMDC (down 4.64%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.74%), Vedanta (down 3.25%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 3.17%) and Welspun Corp (down 3.12%) declined. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.26% to 6.628 compared with previous session close of 6.611. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.0250 compared with its close of 89.8700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement shed 0.81% to Rs 136,909. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 98.82. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.39% to 4.155. In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement rose 7 cents or 0.12% to $60.03 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Precision Electronics tanked 5.38%. The company said that it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 49 lakh from a private entity in the Aerospace & Defense segment. DEE Development Engineers surged 10.07% after the company reported an update on its order book for December 2025, showing steady inflows and execution across its core businesses.