Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 488.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 488.73% to Rs 32.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.81% to Rs 600.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 488.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.600.19488.709.636.4954.0015.1045.448.3032.915.59

