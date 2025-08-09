Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 51.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 51.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 214.92% to Rs 17.10 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 51.72% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 214.92% to Rs 17.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.105.43 215 OPM %3.1617.31 -PBDT0.350.78 -55 PBT0.310.72 -57 NP0.280.58 -52

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

