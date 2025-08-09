Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 51.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 214.92% to Rs 17.10 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 51.72% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 214.92% to Rs 17.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.105.433.1617.310.350.780.310.720.280.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News