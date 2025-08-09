NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 338.47 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries rose 58.73% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 338.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 354.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.338.47354.8914.9710.1849.5634.0436.1021.2120.2712.77

