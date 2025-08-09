Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 16.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 152.82 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation declined 16.05% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 152.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 142.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.152.82142.6211.8011.4413.9313.264.624.583.404.05

