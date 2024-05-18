Universal Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cords Cable Industries Ltd, Megasoft Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd and Bonlon Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2024.

Universal Cables Ltd spiked 5.00% to Rs 616.35 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6465 shares in the past one month.

Cords Cable Industries Ltd surged 5.00% to Rs 227.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14788 shares in the past one month.

Megasoft Ltd soared 5.00% to Rs 72.66. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48844 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd advanced 5.00% to Rs 2689.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25368 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd jumped 5.00% to Rs 39.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47283 shares in the past one month.

