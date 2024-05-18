Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd soars 0.18%, up for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media &amp; Investments Ltd soars 0.18%, up for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 81.85, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.91% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.07% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 81.85, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has slipped around 6.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1811.8, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 18 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

