Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 0.52%, gains for five straight sessions

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.9, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.63% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% gain in NIFTY and a 70.43% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.9, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has dropped around 1.05% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40302.5, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 283.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 164.65, up 0.24% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 91.63% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% gain in NIFTY and a 70.43% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.85 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News