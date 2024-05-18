Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Ltd spurts 0.23%, rises for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd spurts 0.23%, rises for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 366.3, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.37% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% jump in NIFTY and a 70.43% jump in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 366.3, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. NTPC Ltd has gained around 4.49% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40302.5, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 148.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 366.9, up 0.3% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 111.37% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% jump in NIFTY and a 70.43% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 19.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NTPC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd soars 1.66%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd gains for fifth session

NTPC Ltd soars 2.55%, rises for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 0.52%, gains for five straight sessions

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.18%, rises for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Benchmarks hover near opening levels; Pharma shares rises

Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story