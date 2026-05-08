Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1176.8, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.66% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1176.8, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24170.45. The Sensex is at 77285.81, down 0.72%. Uno Minda Ltd has risen around 11.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27339.95, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.96 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1181.7, up 2.86% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd is up 29.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.66% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.