Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Techno Electric partners with Indigrid to develop two ISTS projects

Techno Electric partners with Indigrid to develop two ISTS projects

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Techno Electric & Engineering Company today announced that it has partnered with Indigrid to collaboratively undertake development of two of the IndiGrid's greenfield Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) projects and signed the Securities Subscription Cum Shareholders Agreement (SSSHA).

Under this partnership, Techno Electric will co-develop and invest in IndiGrid's two ISTS projects i.e.Ishanagar Power Transmission (IPTL) and Dhule Power Transmission (DPTL).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Techno will invest minority capital and will also be responsible for the complete execution of the projects on a Lump Sum Turnkey (LSTK) basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

Risk of surge in Mpox cases very low in India at present: Official sources

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund announces first debt fund since 2020 crisis

Ashok Leyland sees high enquiry from fleet operators amid consolidation

Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads agriculture ministry in developed India pledge

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story