US dollar index net speculative longs fall from six month high

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures trimmed their net long position from near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 17591 contracts in the data reported through August 20, 2024, down 945 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

