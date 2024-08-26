US dollar index net speculative longs fall from six month high

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures trimmed their net long position from near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 17591 contracts in the data reported through August 20, 2024, down 945 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News