Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 341.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 65.85% to Rs 361.08 crore

Net Loss of Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reported to Rs 341.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.85% to Rs 361.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 414.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.53% to Rs 856.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 580.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales361.08217.72 66 856.09580.29 48 OPM %-33.82-4.45 --18.985.22 - PBDT-339.79-21.59 -1474 -408.40-5.33 -7562 PBT-341.88-23.32 -1366 -414.99-12.47 -3228 NP-341.88-23.32 -1366 -414.99-12.47 -3228

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

