Meghmani Organics gains after incorporating subsidiary in Brazil

Meghmani Organics advanced 1.56% to Rs 70.52 after the company incorporated wholly owned foreign subsidiary (WOFS), Meghmani Organics Biodefensivos E Agricolas Do Brazil, to explore business opportunities in Brazil.

The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil to run operations efficiently in the region. The objective of the new entity includes the commercialization, import, export, storage and distribution of chemical products and agricultural pesticides.

The company has invested an initial capital of fifty thousand Brazilian Reais (equivalent to $10,000) and will hold 100% stake in the new formed entity.

Meghmani Organics (MOL) is a fully integrated diversified chemical company with presence in the crop protection, crop nutrition and pigments. It has more than 40 brands of various pesticides formulations in India.