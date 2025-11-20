Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghmani Organics gains after incorporating subsidiary in Brazil

Meghmani Organics gains after incorporating subsidiary in Brazil

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Meghmani Organics advanced 1.56% to Rs 70.52 after the company incorporated wholly owned foreign subsidiary (WOFS), Meghmani Organics Biodefensivos E Agricolas Do Brazil, to explore business opportunities in Brazil.

The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil to run operations efficiently in the region. The objective of the new entity includes the commercialization, import, export, storage and distribution of chemical products and agricultural pesticides.

The company has invested an initial capital of fifty thousand Brazilian Reais (equivalent to $10,000) and will hold 100% stake in the new formed entity.

Meghmani Organics (MOL) is a fully integrated diversified chemical company with presence in the crop protection, crop nutrition and pigments. It has more than 40 brands of various pesticides formulations in India.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.55 crore in Q2 Fy26 compared with net loss of Rs 9.26 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 6.13% YoY to Rs 577.25 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time

Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

EPack Prefab Technologies signs MoU with MASCOT South Asia LLP

Wall Street edges higher led by Tech rebound; Nvidia earnings and Fed minutes keep markets cautious

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries in Hyderabad

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story