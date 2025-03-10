Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators further reduce net long position

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 14738 contracts in the data reported through March 04, 2025, showing a reduction of 994 net long contracts compared to the previous week and keeping them near five month top.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

